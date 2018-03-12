Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Egypt names for four debut euro issue

The Arab Republic of Egypt has named four banks to manage its first euro-denominated bond sale.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12 Mar 2018

The Ministry of Finance has picked Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered Bank and Alexbank, of which Intesa Sanpaolo is the largest shareholder, to manage the sale, according to an announcement on its website.

The North African sovereign is set to follow its continental ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 20,901.81 69 12.29%
2 HSBC 16,682.40 81 9.81%
3 JPMorgan 11,411.52 55 6.71%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 10,303.19 62 6.06%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,985.80 34 5.28%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,231.21 16 18.50%
2 HSBC 5,191.24 8 13.28%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,144.09 3 10.60%
4 JPMorgan 3,899.02 12 9.98%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,462.62 12 8.86%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 8,942.98 24 16.38%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 5,697.63 19 10.44%
3 HSBC 5,341.27 18 9.78%
4 JPMorgan 4,492.57 18 8.23%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,511.02 6 6.43%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 124.31 1 50.00%
1 Citi 124.31 1 50.00%
Subtotal 248.62 1 100.00%
Total 248.62 1 100.00%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 1,006.01 29 14.64%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 650.86 22 9.47%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 435.32 5 6.33%
4 JPMorgan 408.88 4 5.95%
5 ICICI Bank 384.23 17 5.59%