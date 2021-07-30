All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

North Africa

Load More

Most Read

  1. Emerging Markets
    Egypt: a magnet for foreign investment
    September 30, 2020
  2. Africa
    Tunisia: hopes for IMF agreement by year end, restructuring ‘not even on the table’
    July 30, 2021
  3. EM Bond Comments
    Arab Republic of Egypt USD1.75bn 6.125% Jan 22s, USD1bn 7.5% Jan 27s, USD1.25bn 8.5% Jan 47s
    January 26, 2017
  4. EM Bond Comments
    State of Israel €2.25bn 1.5% Jan 27 and 2.375% Jan 37
    January 12, 2017
  5. Africa
    Egypt pushes EM revival further with more HY issuance
    May 21, 2020
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree