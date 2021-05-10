Egypt
African Export-Import Bank launched a dual tranche dollar bond on Monday morning, with orders exceeding $3bn by midday. Emerging market bank issuers have been especially active in recent month thanks to attractive credit conditions.
A consortium of international lenders is funding the development of Egypt’s largest solar plant.
Three African issuers entered debt markets this week and raised cash at competitive levels, despite a difficult external backdrop of debt relief in the region and continued US rates weakness.
Egypt and the Ivory Coast sold bonds on Monday that were heavily oversubscribed and offered little to no new issue concession. The trades, sources said, were evidence that volatility in global markets has had little impact on high yielding debt — though questions linger around investment grade EM issuance.
The Arab Republic of Egypt entered the international bond market on Monday to sell a Reg A/144A multi-tranche dollar deal. Some participants are calling the 40 year tranche “ambitious”, as they say investor demand for duration has been weakening.
UK Export Finance, the UK's export credit agency, has provided its largest ever overseas infrastructure guarantee to support the construction of two new monorails in Egypt. JP Morgan is leading a group of commercial lenders in providing the funding.
Emerging market bond investors have started the year in bullish spirits, market participants said, despite rising in Covid-19 infections across Europe. Investors' thirst for yield means the market is open to all issuers, bankers believe.
Egypt, which has already entered international debt markets twice this year, is on its way to debuting in the sukuk market following cabinet approval for an Islamic financing bill. The sovereign raised its debut syndicated loan in September that included an Islamic tranche, which bankers said was a fitting prelude to a sukuk.
Egypt this week became the first sovereign issuer in the Middle East and North Africa to issue a green bond. The deal had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, bankers said, but it gained considerable traction from investors when it was finally brought to market.
Rating: B2/B/B+
Commercial International Bank (CIB) is well placed to prosper, despite some challenging global conditions. CIB chairman and managing director Hisham Ezz Al-Arab explains the bank’s strategy.