Egypt

Most Read

  1. Emerging Markets
    Egypt: a magnet for foreign investment
    September 30, 2020
  2. EM Bond Comments
    Arab Republic of Egypt USD1.75bn 6.125% Jan 22s, USD1bn 7.5% Jan 27s, USD1.25bn 8.5% Jan 47s
    January 26, 2017
  3. EM Bond Comments
    State of Israel €2.25bn 1.5% Jan 27 and 2.375% Jan 37
    January 12, 2017
  4. Africa
    Egypt pushes EM revival further with more HY issuance
    May 21, 2020
  5. EM Middle East
    Middle East opens the floodgates
    February 20, 2019
