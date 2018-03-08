Watermark
Rapid advance in greening financial system as savers get a voice

Brussels has moved even faster than green finance experts hoped to bring forward its Sustainable Finance Action Plan, a document stuffed with measures to change the way financial markets operate and make them better fitted for the fight against climate change.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 08 Mar 2018

Some of the moves, if implemented forthrightly, could transform markets. For the first time, investors will have a duty to consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues – something that only recently many claimed it was their duty to ignore.

And they will have to ask their customers ...

