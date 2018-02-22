Belgium makes ‘impressive’ GrOLO debut

An SSA syndicate official away from the trade called it an “impressive deal”.Leads Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, Crédit Agricole, ING, JP Morgan hit screens on Monday morning with price guidance of 11bp area through mid-swaps. After three hours, with books over €12bn, the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.