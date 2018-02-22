Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Belgium makes ‘impressive’ GrOLO debut

The Kingdom of Belgium hit the market on Monday with its long awaited first green OLO. The sovereign received strong demand for the deal, tightening its spread by 3bp and pulling in a book of €12.7bn.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:15 PM

An SSA syndicate official away from the trade called it an “impressive deal”.

Leads Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, Crédit Agricole, ING, JP Morgan hit screens on Monday morning with price guidance of 11bp area through mid-swaps. After three hours, with books over €12bn, the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 8,631.56 13 12.63%
2 JPMorgan 7,267.09 8 10.64%
3 Barclays 6,912.22 7 10.12%
4 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 7.90%
5 HSBC 4,881.02 6 7.14%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 15,651.00 27 14.15%
2 HSBC 11,973.58 17 10.82%
3 JPMorgan 11,557.79 19 10.45%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,047.71 21 8.18%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,869.90 16 8.02%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 13,618.01 17 9.87%
2 JPMorgan 11,435.68 20 8.29%
3 Citi 11,339.99 28 8.22%
4 NatWest Markets 9,152.73 8 6.63%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 8,464.56 15 6.13%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 31,306.13 82 9.63%
2 JPMorgan 28,433.28 108 8.75%
3 HSBC 22,935.74 61 7.06%
4 Barclays 20,560.29 40 6.33%
5 Goldman Sachs 17,261.21 27 5.31%