Ukraine’s Kernel signs $100m PXF

Kernel, the Ukrainian grain and sunflower producer, has signed a $100m pre-export finance facility with a syndicate of European banks.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 05:15 PM

The 2.5 year secured revolving facility was signed on February 22. It will be used to fund the working capital needs of Kernel's grain export business in Ukraine.

The company has not disclosed the banks on the deal.

Its last loan was for $200m and was signed ...

