Ukraine

  • Metinvest, Ukraine, Mariupol, CEEMEA, CEE, 575
    EM CEE
    Metinvest to buy back 2026s amid stronger cash flow
    Oliver West, August 09, 2021
    Ukrainian steel and mining company Metinvest is looking to buy back a portion of its 2026 bonds after the company’s Ebitda almost quadrupled in the first quarter of the year.
  • Alamy_Ukraine_cash_575x375_26april2021
    EM CEE
    Ukraine taps dollar deal as it waits for official cash
    Mariam Meskin, July 22, 2021
    Ukraine tapped its dollar bonds on Thursday, as the certainty of disbursement of much-needed funding from the IMF remains unclear.
  • naturalgas_Adobe_575x375_7Feb2020
    EM CEE
    Investors ‘disappointed’ by Naftogaz CEO dismissal
    Lewis McLellan, May 05, 2021
    Market participants on Wednesday called the removal of Andriy Kobolyev as CEO of Naftogaz last week “disheartening”. The Ukrainian government’s meddling in the state-run energy company casts doubt on its commitment to IMF-mandated reform of corporate governance and will weaken Naftogaz’s ability to return to the bond market.
  • EM CEE
    Ukraine USD1.25bn 6.876% May 29
    Mariam Meskin, April 29, 2021
    Rating: —/B/B
  • Alamy_Ukraine_cash_575x375_26april2021
    EM CEE
    Ukraine comes to bond market despite Russia and IMF tensions
    Mariam Meskin, April 26, 2021
    Ukraine entered the bond market on Monday seeking dollar funding at a time when it faces a number of problems from heightened military tensions with Russia to uncertainty over its relationship with the IMF.
  • Kyrylo Shevchenko
    EM CEE
    Ukraine central bank chief Shevchenko on independence, IMF cash and PrivatBank
    Mariam Meskin, April 15, 2021
    Ukraine is once more at the forefront of emerging market investors' worries as military tensions with Russia escalate. Amid the uncertainty, Ukraine is fighting another uphill battle to access IMF funding in order to recover its economy as soon as possible. The governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, spoke to GlobalCapital about the challenges the country is facing and the importance of central bank independence.
  • AdobeStock_hawk_575x375_19March2021
    EM CEE
    Hawkish central banks reassure EM investors
    Mariam Meskin, March 19, 2021
    A wave of central bank rate hikes across emerging markets over the last week, particularly in CEEMEA, has stimulated investor confidence amid a volatile period in global markets. The recent rise in US Treasury yields had threatened to pull money away from EM, with a further risk of weakening local currencies.
  • AdobeStock_foreign_currency_575x375_22Feb2021
    EM CEE
    US yields dampen EM local currency bond optimism
    Mariam Meskin, February 22, 2021
    Expectations of increased demand for emerging market local currency bonds are starting to wane, as the macroeconomic backdrop and interest rate volatility point to a stronger dollar in the short term.
  • AdobeStock_IMF_575x375_16Feb2021
    Africa
    IMF talks: Ukraine saga could prompt bond but Africans fare better
    Mariam Meskin, February 16, 2021
    Negotiations between the International Monetary Fund and some emerging market countries are yielding mixed results. While some sub-Saharan African sovereigns are making progress in their talks, Ukraine's long-running saga to unlock emergency funding has been unsuccessful so far.
  • AdobeStock_Ukraine_IMF_575x375_15July2020
    EM CEE
    Delay in IMF funding may push Ukraine into bond markets
    Mariam Meskin, January 29, 2021
    Ukraine is facing delays in securing funding disbursements from the IMF, as questions around the authenticity of its anti-corruption drive cloud discussions between the country and the Fund. That may push Ukraine to tap the bond markets again, which last year welcomed it a number of times.
  • AdobeStock_Ukraine_575x375_01July2020
    EM CEE
    Ukraine slips into market for dollar tap amid trouble with IMF funding
    Mariam Meskin, December 11, 2020
    Ukraine, which has proven itself a favourite of emerging market investors this year, has slipped into international markets for a small dollar tap before year-end. The trade comes amid strained negotiations between Ukraine and the IMF over the disbursement of emergency funding.
  • AdobeStock_Ukraine_575x375_01July2020
    EM CEE
    Ukraine DMO convinced of fundraising abilities as budget deficit to shrink in 2021
    Mariam Meskin, December 02, 2020
    Ukraine is planning for a lower budget deficit in 2021 but the country is more than confident of its debt issuance abilities and its chances of reaching an agreement with the IMF, the debt management office told GlobalCapital. Another Eurobond issue could be on the way soon.
