Ukraine
Ukrainian steel and mining company Metinvest is looking to buy back a portion of its 2026 bonds after the company’s Ebitda almost quadrupled in the first quarter of the year.
Ukraine tapped its dollar bonds on Thursday, as the certainty of disbursement of much-needed funding from the IMF remains unclear.
Market participants on Wednesday called the removal of Andriy Kobolyev as CEO of Naftogaz last week “disheartening”. The Ukrainian government’s meddling in the state-run energy company casts doubt on its commitment to IMF-mandated reform of corporate governance and will weaken Naftogaz’s ability to return to the bond market.
Rating: —/B/B
Ukraine entered the bond market on Monday seeking dollar funding at a time when it faces a number of problems from heightened military tensions with Russia to uncertainty over its relationship with the IMF.
Ukraine is once more at the forefront of emerging market investors' worries as military tensions with Russia escalate. Amid the uncertainty, Ukraine is fighting another uphill battle to access IMF funding in order to recover its economy as soon as possible. The governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, spoke to GlobalCapital about the challenges the country is facing and the importance of central bank independence.
A wave of central bank rate hikes across emerging markets over the last week, particularly in CEEMEA, has stimulated investor confidence amid a volatile period in global markets. The recent rise in US Treasury yields had threatened to pull money away from EM, with a further risk of weakening local currencies.
Expectations of increased demand for emerging market local currency bonds are starting to wane, as the macroeconomic backdrop and interest rate volatility point to a stronger dollar in the short term.
Negotiations between the International Monetary Fund and some emerging market countries are yielding mixed results. While some sub-Saharan African sovereigns are making progress in their talks, Ukraine's long-running saga to unlock emergency funding has been unsuccessful so far.
Ukraine is facing delays in securing funding disbursements from the IMF, as questions around the authenticity of its anti-corruption drive cloud discussions between the country and the Fund. That may push Ukraine to tap the bond markets again, which last year welcomed it a number of times.
Ukraine, which has proven itself a favourite of emerging market investors this year, has slipped into international markets for a small dollar tap before year-end. The trade comes amid strained negotiations between Ukraine and the IMF over the disbursement of emergency funding.
Ukraine is planning for a lower budget deficit in 2021 but the country is more than confident of its debt issuance abilities and its chances of reaching an agreement with the IMF, the debt management office told GlobalCapital. Another Eurobond issue could be on the way soon.