Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ISDA hires finreg firm for CDM development

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association has hired Regnosys, a finreg company, to develop the conceptual design of the trade association’s common domain model into digital format.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 05:15 PM
With the common domain model, ISDA aims to create a uniform set of data and processing standards for banks to adapt their derivatives trading systems to. If executed correctly, the model could save huge amounts of money that are wasted because of mismatches in the internal systems of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 63,642.20 215 8.74%
2 JPMorgan 53,380.75 210 7.33%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,891.90 151 6.44%
4 Barclays 43,510.19 122 5.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 39,290.29 102 5.40%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,370.54 10 13.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,754.50 10 10.25%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,806.06 9 8.56%
4 BNP Paribas 2,776.52 13 4.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,729.13 9 4.86%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,432.15 11 13.72%
2 Credit Suisse 1,641.59 6 9.26%
3 Deutsche Bank 1,378.60 9 7.78%
4 Citi 1,285.41 7 7.25%
5 UBS 1,255.79 5 7.09%