Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CFTC's Giancarlo plans European charm offensive on CCPs

Christopher Giancarlo, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will visit European regulators in London, Brussels, Frankfurt and Madrid next week in an attempt to defuse European efforts to alter unilaterally the supervision regime for foreign clearing houses.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 15 Feb 2018
In written testimony before the US Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee in Washington DC, the chairman acknowledged the "ramifications of Brexit" in the context of regulation, but insisted that the "risk profile" of US systemically important clearing houses had not changed significantly enough since a 2016 agreement ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 64,390.57 217 8.71%
2 JPMorgan 54,328.98 213 7.35%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 47,786.32 155 6.47%
4 Barclays 43,518.03 123 5.89%
5 Goldman Sachs 39,790.19 103 5.38%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,370.54 10 13.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,754.50 10 10.25%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,806.06 9 8.56%
4 BNP Paribas 2,776.52 13 4.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,729.13 9 4.86%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,432.15 11 13.72%
2 Credit Suisse 1,641.59 6 9.26%
3 Deutsche Bank 1,378.60 9 7.78%
4 Citi 1,285.41 7 7.25%
5 UBS 1,255.79 5 7.09%