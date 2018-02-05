Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Europe bears lick wounds as S&P 500 takes beating

Investors who financed bearish European equity positions with US short volatility strategies have been burned as the S&P 500 continued its downward trend on Monday, and realised volatility spiked.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 05 Feb 2018
The CBOE's Volatility Index (VIX), which is used as a proxy to gauge the level of fear in the US equity markets based on the S&P 500, was at 16.9% at 15:51pm on Monday, after touching a high of 19.22% on the same day. The VIX has been ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 46,787.71 174 7.75%
2 JPMorgan 41,112.57 174 6.81%
3 Barclays 36,601.96 101 6.06%
4 Goldman Sachs 35,798.25 84 5.93%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,220.40 115 5.34%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,729.50 4 17.16%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,103.83 5 12.29%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,061.09 5 12.17%
4 BNP Paribas 1,774.32 7 5.32%
5 ING 1,671.37 6 5.01%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,009.45 8 15.91%
2 Credit Suisse 1,550.25 5 12.28%
3 UBS 1,090.80 4 8.64%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 678.17 5 5.37%
5 Deutsche Bank 591.11 6 4.68%