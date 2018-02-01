Watermark
Blackstone breathes life into PE big buys

Blackstone announced its biggest acquisition for a decade this week, as it swooped on Thomson Reuters' data business for an enterprise value of $20bn. That left financiers waiting to see if it kick-starts a new round of big leveraged buyouts (LBOs) among private equity firms sitting on mountains of uninvested cash. Michael Turner and Victor Jimenez report.

The US private equity firm, in a consortium with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore’s GIC, is in advanced stages to buy a 55% stake in the Thomson Reuters Financial & Risk business segment, paying around $17bn, including debt.

Thomson Reuters will retain 45% of the business, worth ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Suisse 160.00 1 31.90%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 76.25 1 15.20%
2 RBC Capital Markets 76.25 1 15.20%
2 Citizens Financial Group Inc 76.25 1 15.20%
2 Barclays 76.25 1 15.20%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 698.85 3 9.17%
2 Goldman Sachs 583.07 5 7.65%
3 Credit Suisse 540.20 6 7.09%
4 BNP Paribas 518.56 4 6.80%
5 JPMorgan 495.70 5 6.50%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 3,432.10 24 9.26%
2 Citi 3,203.60 23 8.65%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 2,890.39 19 7.80%
4 Credit Suisse 2,431.47 16 6.56%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,258.67 20 6.10%