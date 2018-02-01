Blackstone breathes life into PE big buys Blackstone announced its biggest acquisition for a decade this week, as it swooped on Thomson Reuters' data business for an enterprise value of $20bn. That left financiers waiting to see if it kick-starts a new round of big leveraged buyouts (LBOs) among private equity firms sitting on mountains of uninvested cash. Michael Turner and Victor Jimenez report.

