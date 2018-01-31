Watermark
Volatility climbs up to 15% as S&P 500 loses its footing

Volatility on the S&P 500 has surged to its highest point since last August as the US blue-chip index briefly halted its climb upwards this week.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 31 Jan 2018

The Chicago Board Options Exchange’s VIX index, which measures volatility on the S&P 500, hit a 14.3% intraday high on Thursday, breaking a trend of moving between 11% and 12% in recent weeks. The indicator closed at 15.1% on Tuesday, its highest level since a volatility spike last summer. 

