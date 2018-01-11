Watermark
Massive books in EM as Treasury blip fails to derail buy-side bid

Several big name investors this week called the start of a bond bear market after a back-up in 10 year US Treasury yields but there was little sign of reticence from the emerging markets buy-side, with three sovereigns pulling in jumbo order books.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 05:00 PM

Oman, Turkey and Israel drew combined orders of at least $33bn this week suggesting that the early wobble in Treasuries has had no bearing on demand, and that it is too early to call the end of the EM bond bull run.

The 10 year US Treasury ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 5,691.29 10 20.21%
2 HSBC 4,939.78 11 17.54%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,604.03 6 16.35%
4 Goldman Sachs 1,580.53 6 5.61%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,558.84 4 5.53%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,701.03 3 25.69%
2 HSBC 3,102.43 2 21.53%
3 Deutsche Bank 2,977.43 1 20.67%
4 JPMorgan 1,184.93 2 8.22%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,184.93 2 8.22%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 1,623.78 3 25.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 1,324.04 2 20.99%
3 HSBC 962.49 2 15.26%
4 Goldman Sachs 961.04 2 15.24%
5 Commerzbank Group 349.51 2 5.54%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,668.64 29 9.07%
2 UniCredit 3,440.98 25 8.50%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,156.55 13 7.80%
4 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 6.92%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,478.18 21 6.12%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 51.86 2 50.00%
Subtotal 51.86 2 50.00%
Total 103.71 2 100.00%