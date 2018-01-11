Massive books in EM as Treasury blip fails to derail buy-side bid

Oman, Turkey and Israel drew combined orders of at least $33bn this week suggesting that the early wobble in Treasuries has had no bearing on demand, and that it is too early to call the end of the EM bond bull run.The 10 year US Treasury ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.