Oman
The Omani lender Bank Dhofar has secured a loan facility from a consortium of international banks, in a deal led by two regional lenders.
Rating: Ba3/B+/BB-
A brace of sukuk trades from the Gulf this week racked up enormous order books, demonstrating the voracious demand for Sharia-compliant paper. With a hungry investor base, sukuk issuance is expected to grow, despite some "teething problems".
The Sultanate of Oman launched a dollar sukuk on Tuesday, which investors said would receive strong demand as investors hunt for high yielding Sharia-compliant paper.
The Sultanate of Oman, one of only two sub-investment grade credits in the Gulf, is set to sell a sukuk. The government is seeking the dollar-denominated debt months after it last entered both the bond and syndicated loan markets to bolster its financial capacity.
Rating: —/—/BB-
Market participants rejoiced this week as the primary market landscape returned to normal after US Treasury yield volatility subsided and a number of deals, both investment grade and high yield, came to the market.
Omani state-owned oil company, OQ, has mandated banks to arrange a dollar bond offering, in what is likely to be a test of investor appetite for both high yield and oil credits.
Rating: Ba3/B+/BB-
Oman's Bank Muscat this week returned to debt markets after a brief hiatus to sell a dollar bond. The deal was one of only a few across CEEMEA this week, as market participants say interest rate volatility is still deterring issuance.
Oman Electricity Transmission Company, a partially state-owned utility company, entered the market on Wednesday for a dollar bond, just two weeks after the high yielding sovereign raised a dollar offering.
Junk-rated emerging market sovereigns Benin and Oman sold bonds this week, with market participants saying their new issue premiums were minimal. However, bankers think total activity across CEEMEA over the last two weeks has been “underwhelming”.