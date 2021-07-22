Israel
Terminal X Online Ltd, the Israeli fashion e-commerce company, is due to price its IPO at Ish11.42 a share, the top of the initial range, valuing the company at Ish1.3bn ($390m) on a post-money basis.
The IPO of Terminal X Online Ltd, the Israeli fashion e-commerce company, is covered following less than a day of bookbuilding, according to a source close to the transaction.
Terminal X Online Ltd, the Israeli fashion e-commerce company, is preparing to go public on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, having secured the backing of Danish online retail billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen.
Energean, the London-listed oil and gas company, has signed a $700m loan to develop a gas field off the shore of Israel, as the company enters the final stretch in having the field up and running.
Fiverr International has become of the latest Israeli software company to tap the US convertible bond market for financing during the pandemic, raising $400m.
Nice Ltd, the New York-listed Israeli software company, has tapped the equity-linked market for financing with a new $400m five year convertible bond.
Delek Drilling, the Israeli energy company, launched a $2.25bn bond sale on Tuesday, in one of the few high yield emerging market bond deals seen during the coronavirus pandemic.
Israeli energy company, Delek Drilling, is set to launch a $2.25bn bond sale this week to support the expansion of its gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea, according to market sources.
The State of Israel executed its second $5bn bond of the month on Monday with an opportunistic Formosa print that showed an issuance route for other highly rated emerging market names.
A pair of sovereigns hit the MTN market to raise debt this week, looking for cash to meet increased borrowing requirements as they grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. Israel came to the MTN market this week printing paper to helpfund its Covid-19 response, while Ireland ventured out to the ultra-long end of the curve to print its fourth century bond.
Rating: A1/AA-/A+
The State of Israel printed a $3bn dual tranche dollar bond on Thursday from a combined book of $20bn, helping to buoy confidence in the CEEMEA market as US-Iran tensions faded. The bond was Israel’s largest ever deal and its tightest price in terms of spread.