Green demand grows as Enel drops number two

Italian electricity supplier Enel sold its second green bond on Tuesday, repeating the timing of its first such offering in 2017, which it also sold in the second week of the year. The latest deal was the same size, but priced tighter and won a larger order book, despite printing with a longer maturity.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:45 PM

As well as being the number one renewable energy producer in Italy, the company has significant operations globally and the proceeds of its €1.25bn seven year debut green bond were allocated to six countries across four continents.

The 2017 deal sold at 70bp over mid-swaps, but ...

