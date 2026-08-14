Record temperatures, record bonuses

Heatwaves and wildfires are dominating the news but the capital markets seem barely to have noticed. We discuss how the bond and securitization markets are thinking about the risks of global warming, whether they are worrying about it enough and whether anyone has figured out yet who will fund cliamte adaptation, resilience and mitigation.

Meanwhile, public benchmark bond issuance is awakening from its summer slumber. We examine the sovereign, supranational and agency bond market and the deals about to come. We discover there is one group of issuers in particular with funding to do and a limited window in which to do it.

We also identify two areas of invetsment banking where career prospects are on the up. We discuss the fashion for hiring experiened medium term note bankers, and their scarcity, and who in M&A and equity capital markets will likely be paying record bonuses this year.