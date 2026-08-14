Record temperatures, record bonuses

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Record temperatures, record bonuses

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HaySarah AinsworthDavid Rothnie
August 14, 2026 06:18 pm

◆ Have capital markets comprehended the heatwave? ◆ Which SSA issuers need to get it done this autumn ◆ Halcyon days for MTN, M&A and ECM bankers

Blazing forest fire in Kenai Wildlife Refuge, Skilak Lake, Alaska, Summer.

Heatwaves and wildfires are dominating the news but the capital markets seem barely to have noticed. We discuss how the bond and securitization markets are thinking about the risks of global warming, whether they are worrying about it enough and whether anyone has figured out yet who will fund cliamte adaptation, resilience and mitigation.

Meanwhile, public benchmark bond issuance is awakening from its summer slumber. We examine the sovereign, supranational and agency bond market and the deals about to come. We discover there is one group of issuers in particular with funding to do and a limited window in which to do it.

We also identify two areas of invetsment banking where career prospects are on the up. We discuss the fashion for hiring experiened medium term note bankers, and their scarcity, and who in M&A and equity capital markets will likely be paying record bonuses this year.

Now read on:

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GlobalCapital PodcastSSASSA MTNs and CPFIG MTNs and CPPrivate debtGreen and Social BondsSRIThe Sustainable EconomyMarket NewsPeople NewsEquity
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Ralph Sinclair
Chief Product Officer GlobalCapital
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Jon Hay
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Sarah Ainsworth
Deputy SSA editor
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David Rothnie

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