US Securitization Awards 2026: shortlists revealed and voting open
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the shortlists and open voting for the winners of the 2026 US Securitization Awards
The vote to choose the winners of GlobalCapital's annual US Securitization Awards is now open. The poll will close on April 5, 2026.
Thank you to everyone who helped us determine these shortlists via the nominations process that ran between January and February. We were encouraged by the level of engagement and enthusiasm from all corners of the industry.
Using those nominations, alongside our own research, we have put together a shortlist in each category. You are now invited to vote to decide the winners.
The shortlists are now available from which to vote. The poll will be open until April 5, 2026.
Shortlist published and voting opens: March 19, 2026
Voting closes: April 5, 2026
Winners announced: May 14, 2026
If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat
For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact our sales team
POLLED AWARDS
The vast majority of the US Securitization awards are decided through a vote of market participants. Our full methodology is available on the awards webpage.
The exception to the polled awards is the pitched awards where winners are decided on the merits of their pitch meeting with the GlobalCapital editorial and awards team. The pitched categories for the 2026 awards are:
- Securitization Bank of the Year
- Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year
- Innovative Deal of the Year
- Digital Infrastructure Bank of the Year
You can see the full shortlist for all of the categories below.
There is no cap on the number of individuals voting from any given institution, and you do not have to complete the entire survey for your vote to be counted.
We reserve the right to weight votes by seniority, job role, institution or similar considerations, and to remove any votes we deem invalid. You are not permitted to vote for your own institution or its affiliates. All individual votes will be kept strictly confidential.
Votes should reflect activity for the 2025 calendar year.
The poll will close on April 5 and the winners will be announced live at a gala dinner on May 14 in New York.
If you have any questions about the research process, please contact Ekta Kharat
For more information about sponsorship or attending the awards dinner, please contact our sales team.
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD
A recently added award, we recognize an individual who has made huge contributions to the development of the market over the course of their careers, and who commands universal respect among their peers.
This is a special award entirely given at the discretion of GlobalCapital's editorial team. However, informal suggestions for our consideration are welcome. Please contact Ekta Kharat if you would like to recommend someone.
SHORTLISTS
ABS BANK OF THE YEAR
Atlas SP Partners
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
JP Morgan
ABS TRADING DESK OF THE YEAR
Bank of America
Barclays
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
Wells Fargo
ABS ISSUER OF THE YEAR
Kapitus
Octane
QTS
Zayo
ABS LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel
Latham & Watkins
Mayer Brown
Morgan Lewis & Bockius
Sidley Austin
ABS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR
Apollo
BlackRock
MetLife
New York Life
PIMCO
ABS DEAL OF THE YEAR
Chase Auto Owner Trust 2025-1
Luxury Lease Partners Auto Lease Trust 2025-A
SOUP 2025-1 / 2025-2
Tenet 2025-1
Zayo 2025-1
DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE ABS DEAL OF THE YEAR
QTS 2025-1
SCLGX 2025-1
Serverfarm 2025-1
VDC 2025-1
Zayo 2025-1
ESOTERIC ABS DEAL OF THE YEAR
GGAMMT 2025-1
KAPT 2025-1
SSI 2025-1
Tenet 2025-1
VitalCare 2025-1
ABS RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR
DBRS Morningstar
Fitch Ratings
KBRA
Moody's Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
ESOTERIC ABS ISSUER OF THE YEAR
Kapitus
Standard Solar
Store Capital
Zayo
ESOTERIC LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR
A&O Shearman
Alston & Bird
Dentons
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel
Latham & Watkins
ESOTERIC ABS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR
Apollo
MetLife
New York Life
Nuveen
PIMCO
RMBS BANK OF THE YEAR
Bank of America
Barclays
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Nomura
RMBS ISSUER OF THE YEAR
Annaly Capital Management
Balbec Capital
PennyMac
Pretium
Redwood Trust
Rithm Capital
RMBS LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR
Alston & Bird
A&O Shearman
Clifford Chance
Dentons
Hunton Andrews Kurth
Morgan Lewis & Bockius
RMBS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR
BlackRock
MetLife
PGIM
PIMCO
Waterfall Asset Management
RMBS TRADING HOUSE OF THE YEAR
Bank of America
Barclays
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Nomura
RMBS RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR
DBRS Morningstar
Fitch Ratings
KBRA
S&P Global Ratings
RMBS DEAL OF THE YEAR
LDMSR 2025-FT1
OBX 2025-NQM14
PRPM 2025-RPL5
SOLVE 2025-HEC1
CMBS BANK OF THE YEAR
BMO Capital Markets
Cantor Fitzgerald
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Wells Fargo
CMBS TRADING DESK OF THE YEAR
Bank of America
Barclays
BMO Capital Markets
JP Morgan
Wells Fargo
CMBS ISSUER OF THE YEAR
BBCMS
Cross River
CMBS LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR
Alston & Bird
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Dechert
Sidley Austin
CMBS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR
BlackRock
Blackstone
MetLife
PGIM
CMBS DEAL OF THE YEAR
Blackstone / QTS 2025-1 (3.46bn)
CRB 2025-CRE1
MSBAM 2025-5C1
MSCR 2025-MN11
WHARF 2025-DC
CMBS RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR
DBRS Morningstar
Fitch Ratings
KBRA
Moody's Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
CLO BANK OF THE YEAR
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
JP Morgan
Nomura
Scotiabank
CLO TRADING DESK OF THE YEAR
Bank of America
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Nomura
CLO DEAL OF THE YEAR
Barings Infrastructure CLO 2025-I
Deerpath CLO 2025-1
Magnetite XXXVII
OHA Credit Funding 16-R
Voya CLO 2025-3
BROADLY SYNDICATED CLO MANAGER OF THE YEAR
AGL Credit Management
BlackRock
Blackstone
Carlyle
CIFC Asset Management
Oak Hill Advisors
MID-MARKET CLO MANAGER OF THE YEAR
AllianceBernstein
Antares
Blue Owl
Golub Capital
MidCap Financial
CLO LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Dechert
Milbank
Morgan Lewis & Bockius
Paul Hastings
CLO TRUSTEE OF THE YEAR
Bank of New York Mellon
Citi
Computershare
US Bank
Wilmington Trust
CLO TECH PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
Intex
KopenTech
Octaura
Valitana
CLO INVESTOR OF THE YEAR
Apollo
BlackRock
Blackstone
DoubleLine
Eagle Point
CLO RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR
Fitch Ratings
KBRA
Moody's Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
SRT BANK OF THE YEAR
BNP Paribas
Citi
Santander
Wells Fargo
SRT LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR
Alston & Bird
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Clifford Chance
Latham & Watkins
Mayer Brown
ESG SECURITIZATION BANK OF THE YEAR
Atlas SP Partners
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
JP Morgan
ESG INVESTOR OF THE YEAR
TPG Angelo Gordon
Apollo
MetLife
Nuveen
ESG LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR
Alston & Bird
Dentons
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel
Reed Smith
ESG DEAL OF THE YEAR
Redaptive 2025-1
SSI 2025-1
SunStrong 2025-A
Tactical 2025-1
DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR
Dechert
Dentons
Latham & Watkins
Reed Smith
DEBUT ISSUER OF THE YEAR
Cross River
Polen
Strike
Zayo
SECURITIZATION RESEARCH TEAM OF THE YEAR
Bank of America
Deutsche Bank
JP Morgan
Nomura
SECURITIZATION TECH PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
Dv01
Finsight
Intex
SOLVE
Setpoint
SECURITIZATION TRADING DATA PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
Bloomberg
Intex
Octaura
Moody’s
SECURITIZATION TRUSTEE OF THE YEAR
Bank of New York Mellon
Citi
Computershare
US Bank
Wilmington Savings Fund Society
SECURITIZATION RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR
DBRS Morningstar
Fitch Ratings
KBRA
Moody's Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
SECURITIZATION ACCOUNTING FIRM OF THE YEAR
Deloitte
EY
KPMG
PwC
OFFSHORE LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR
A&O Shearman
Appleby
Maples Group
Walkers
SECURITIZATION BANKER OF THE YEAR
Ankit Aggarwal, Bank of America
Brock Wolf, Truist Securities
John Semrai, Bank of America
Michael Metallo, Barclays
Sanil Patel, Nomura
SECURITIZATION RISING STAR OF THE YEAR
Brian Wall, Nomura
Diego Meneses, Balbec Capital
Jack McSwain, Atlas SP Partners
Steiner Hamilton, Deutsche Bank
Zach Lizmi, Truist Securities