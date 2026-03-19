US Securitization Awards 2026: shortlists revealed and voting open

The vote to choose the winners of GlobalCapital's annual US Securitization Awards is now open. The poll will close on April 5, 2026.

Thank you to everyone who helped us determine these shortlists via the nominations process that ran between January and February. We were encouraged by the level of engagement and enthusiasm from all corners of the industry.

Using those nominations, alongside our own research, we have put together a shortlist in each category. You are now invited to vote to decide the winners.

The shortlists are now available from which to vote. The poll will be open until April 5, 2026.

Shortlist published and voting opens: March 19, 2026

Voting closes: April 5, 2026

Winners announced: May 14, 2026

If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact our sales team

POLLED AWARDS

The vast majority of the US Securitization awards are decided through a vote of market participants. Our full methodology is available on the awards webpage.

The exception to the polled awards is the pitched awards where winners are decided on the merits of their pitch meeting with the GlobalCapital editorial and awards team. The pitched categories for the 2026 awards are:

- Securitization Bank of the Year

- Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year

- Innovative Deal of the Year

- Digital Infrastructure Bank of the Year

You can see the full shortlist for all of the categories below.

There is no cap on the number of individuals voting from any given institution, and you do not have to complete the entire survey for your vote to be counted.

We reserve the right to weight votes by seniority, job role, institution or similar considerations, and to remove any votes we deem invalid. You are not permitted to vote for your own institution or its affiliates. All individual votes will be kept strictly confidential.

Votes should reflect activity for the 2025 calendar year.

The poll will close on April 5 and the winners will be announced live at a gala dinner on May 14 in New York.

If you have any questions about the research process, please contact Ekta Kharat

For more information about sponsorship or attending the awards dinner, please contact our sales team.

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD

A recently added award, we recognize an individual who has made huge contributions to the development of the market over the course of their careers, and who commands universal respect among their peers.

This is a special award entirely given at the discretion of GlobalCapital's editorial team. However, informal suggestions for our consideration are welcome. Please contact Ekta Kharat if you would like to recommend someone.

SHORTLISTS

ABS BANK OF THE YEAR

Atlas SP Partners

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

JP Morgan

ABS TRADING DESK OF THE YEAR

Bank of America

Barclays

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Wells Fargo

ABS ISSUER OF THE YEAR

Kapitus

Octane

QTS

Zayo

ABS LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Latham & Watkins

Mayer Brown

Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Sidley Austin

ABS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

Apollo

BlackRock

MetLife

New York Life

PIMCO

ABS DEAL OF THE YEAR

Chase Auto Owner Trust 2025-1

Luxury Lease Partners Auto Lease Trust 2025-A

SOUP 2025-1 / 2025-2

Tenet 2025-1

Zayo 2025-1

DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE ABS DEAL OF THE YEAR

QTS 2025-1

SCLGX 2025-1

Serverfarm 2025-1

VDC 2025-1

Zayo 2025-1

ESOTERIC ABS DEAL OF THE YEAR

GGAMMT 2025-1

KAPT 2025-1

SSI 2025-1

Tenet 2025-1

VitalCare 2025-1

ABS RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

DBRS Morningstar

Fitch Ratings

KBRA

Moody's Ratings

S&P Global Ratings

ESOTERIC ABS ISSUER OF THE YEAR

Kapitus

Standard Solar

Store Capital

Zayo

ESOTERIC LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

A&O Shearman

Alston & Bird

Dentons

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Latham & Watkins

ESOTERIC ABS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

Apollo

MetLife

New York Life

Nuveen

PIMCO

RMBS BANK OF THE YEAR

Bank of America

Barclays

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Nomura

RMBS ISSUER OF THE YEAR

Annaly Capital Management

Balbec Capital

PennyMac

Pretium

Redwood Trust

Rithm Capital

RMBS LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

Alston & Bird

A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Dentons

Hunton Andrews Kurth

Morgan Lewis & Bockius

RMBS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

BlackRock

MetLife

PGIM

PIMCO

Waterfall Asset Management

RMBS TRADING HOUSE OF THE YEAR

Bank of America

Barclays

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Nomura

RMBS RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

DBRS Morningstar

Fitch Ratings

KBRA

S&P Global Ratings

RMBS DEAL OF THE YEAR

LDMSR 2025-FT1

OBX 2025-NQM14

PRPM 2025-RPL5

SOLVE 2025-HEC1

CMBS BANK OF THE YEAR

BMO Capital Markets

Cantor Fitzgerald

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Wells Fargo

CMBS TRADING DESK OF THE YEAR

Bank of America

Barclays

BMO Capital Markets

JP Morgan

Wells Fargo

CMBS ISSUER OF THE YEAR

BBCMS

Cross River

CMBS LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

Alston & Bird

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Dechert

Sidley Austin

CMBS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

BlackRock

Blackstone

MetLife

PGIM

CMBS DEAL OF THE YEAR

Blackstone / QTS 2025-1 (3.46bn)

CRB 2025-CRE1

MSBAM 2025-5C1

MSCR 2025-MN11

WHARF 2025-DC

CMBS RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

DBRS Morningstar

Fitch Ratings

KBRA

Moody's Ratings

S&P Global Ratings

CLO BANK OF THE YEAR

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

JP Morgan

Nomura

Scotiabank

CLO TRADING DESK OF THE YEAR

Bank of America

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Nomura

CLO DEAL OF THE YEAR

Barings Infrastructure CLO 2025-I

Deerpath CLO 2025-1

Magnetite XXXVII

OHA Credit Funding 16-R

Voya CLO 2025-3

BROADLY SYNDICATED CLO MANAGER OF THE YEAR

AGL Credit Management

BlackRock

Blackstone

Carlyle

CIFC Asset Management

Oak Hill Advisors

MID-MARKET CLO MANAGER OF THE YEAR

AllianceBernstein

Antares

Blue Owl

Golub Capital

MidCap Financial

CLO LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Dechert

Milbank

Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Paul Hastings

CLO TRUSTEE OF THE YEAR

Bank of New York Mellon

Citi

Computershare

US Bank

Wilmington Trust

CLO TECH PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Intex

KopenTech

Octaura

Valitana

CLO INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

Apollo

BlackRock

Blackstone

DoubleLine

Eagle Point

CLO RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Fitch Ratings

KBRA

Moody's Ratings

S&P Global Ratings

SRT BANK OF THE YEAR

BNP Paribas

Citi

Santander

Wells Fargo

SRT LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

Alston & Bird

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Clifford Chance

Latham & Watkins

Mayer Brown

ESG SECURITIZATION BANK OF THE YEAR

Atlas SP Partners

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

JP Morgan

ESG INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

TPG Angelo Gordon

Apollo

MetLife

Nuveen

ESG LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

Alston & Bird

Dentons

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Reed Smith

ESG DEAL OF THE YEAR

Redaptive 2025-1

SSI 2025-1

SunStrong 2025-A

Tactical 2025-1

DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

Dechert

Dentons

Latham & Watkins

Reed Smith

DEBUT ISSUER OF THE YEAR

Cross River

Polen

Strike

Zayo

SECURITIZATION RESEARCH TEAM OF THE YEAR

Bank of America

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Nomura

SECURITIZATION TECH PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Dv01

Finsight

Intex

SOLVE

Setpoint

SECURITIZATION TRADING DATA PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Bloomberg

Intex

Octaura

Moody’s

SECURITIZATION TRUSTEE OF THE YEAR

Bank of New York Mellon

Citi

Computershare

US Bank

Wilmington Savings Fund Society

SECURITIZATION RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

DBRS Morningstar

Fitch Ratings

KBRA

Moody's Ratings

S&P Global Ratings

SECURITIZATION ACCOUNTING FIRM OF THE YEAR

Deloitte

EY

KPMG

PwC

OFFSHORE LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

A&O Shearman

Appleby

Maples Group

Walkers

SECURITIZATION BANKER OF THE YEAR

Ankit Aggarwal, Bank of America

Brock Wolf, Truist Securities

John Semrai, Bank of America

Michael Metallo, Barclays

Sanil Patel, Nomura

SECURITIZATION RISING STAR OF THE YEAR