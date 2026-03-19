US Securitization Awards 2026: shortlists revealed and voting open

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Polls and Awards

US Securitization Awards 2026: shortlists revealed and voting open

GlobalCapital
March 19, 2026 10:39 am
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GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the shortlists and open voting for the winners of the 2026 US Securitization Awards

The vote to choose the winners of GlobalCapital's annual US Securitization Awards is now open. The poll will close on April 5, 2026.

Thank you to everyone who helped us determine these shortlists via the nominations process that ran between January and February. We were encouraged by the level of engagement and enthusiasm from all corners of the industry.

Using those nominations, alongside our own research, we have put together a shortlist in each category. You are now invited to vote to decide the winners.

The shortlists are now available from which to vote. The poll will be open until April 5, 2026.

VOTE NOW

Shortlist published and voting opens: March 19, 2026

Voting closes: April 5, 2026

Winners announced: May 14, 2026

If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact our sales team

POLLED AWARDS

The vast majority of the US Securitization awards are decided through a vote of market participants. Our full methodology is available on the awards webpage.

The exception to the polled awards is the pitched awards where winners are decided on the merits of their pitch meeting with the GlobalCapital editorial and awards team. The pitched categories for the 2026 awards are:

- Securitization Bank of the Year

- Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year

- Innovative Deal of the Year

- Digital Infrastructure Bank of the Year

You can see the full shortlist for all of the categories below.

There is no cap on the number of individuals voting from any given institution, and you do not have to complete the entire survey for your vote to be counted.

We reserve the right to weight votes by seniority, job role, institution or similar considerations, and to remove any votes we deem invalid. You are not permitted to vote for your own institution or its affiliates. All individual votes will be kept strictly confidential.

Votes should reflect activity for the 2025 calendar year.

The poll will close on April 5 and the winners will be announced live at a gala dinner on May 14 in New York.

If you have any questions about the research process, please contact Ekta Kharat

For more information about sponsorship or attending the awards dinner, please contact our sales team.

VOTE NOW

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD

A recently added award, we recognize an individual who has made huge contributions to the development of the market over the course of their careers, and who commands universal respect among their peers.

This is a special award entirely given at the discretion of GlobalCapital's editorial team. However, informal suggestions for our consideration are welcome. Please contact Ekta Kharat if you would like to recommend someone.

SHORTLISTS

ABS BANK OF THE YEAR

  • Atlas SP Partners

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • Citi

  • JP Morgan

ABS TRADING DESK OF THE YEAR

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • Deutsche Bank

  • JP Morgan

  • Wells Fargo

ABS ISSUER OF THE YEAR

  • Kapitus

  • Octane

  • QTS

  • Zayo

ABS LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

  • Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

  • Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

  • Latham & Watkins

  • Mayer Brown

  • Morgan Lewis & Bockius

  • Sidley Austin

ABS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Apollo

  • BlackRock

  • MetLife

  • New York Life

  • PIMCO

ABS DEAL OF THE YEAR

  • Chase Auto Owner Trust 2025-1

  • Luxury Lease Partners Auto Lease Trust 2025-A

  • SOUP 2025-1 / 2025-2

  • Tenet 2025-1

  • Zayo 2025-1

DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE ABS DEAL OF THE YEAR

  • QTS 2025-1

  • SCLGX 2025-1

  • Serverfarm 2025-1

  • VDC 2025-1

  • Zayo 2025-1

ESOTERIC ABS DEAL OF THE YEAR

  • GGAMMT 2025-1

  • KAPT 2025-1

  • SSI 2025-1

  • Tenet 2025-1

  • VitalCare 2025-1

ABS RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

  • DBRS Morningstar

  • Fitch Ratings

  • KBRA

  • Moody's Ratings

  • S&P Global Ratings

ESOTERIC ABS ISSUER OF THE YEAR

  • Kapitus

  • Standard Solar

  • Store Capital

  • Zayo

ESOTERIC LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

  • A&O Shearman

  • Alston & Bird

  • Dentons

  • Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

  • Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

  • Latham & Watkins

ESOTERIC ABS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Apollo

  • MetLife

  • New York Life

  • Nuveen

  • PIMCO

RMBS BANK OF THE YEAR

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • Goldman Sachs

  • JP Morgan

  • Nomura

RMBS ISSUER OF THE YEAR

  • Annaly Capital Management

  • Balbec Capital

  • PennyMac

  • Pretium

  • Redwood Trust

  • Rithm Capital

RMBS LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

  • Alston & Bird

  • A&O Shearman

  • Clifford Chance

  • Dentons

  • Hunton Andrews Kurth

  • Morgan Lewis & Bockius

RMBS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

  • BlackRock

  • MetLife

  • PGIM

  • PIMCO

  • Waterfall Asset Management

RMBS TRADING HOUSE OF THE YEAR

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • Goldman Sachs

  • JP Morgan

  • Nomura

RMBS RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

  • DBRS Morningstar

  • Fitch Ratings

  • KBRA

  • S&P Global Ratings

RMBS DEAL OF THE YEAR

  • LDMSR 2025-FT1

  • OBX 2025-NQM14

  • PRPM 2025-RPL5

  • SOLVE 2025-HEC1

CMBS BANK OF THE YEAR

  • BMO Capital Markets

  • Cantor Fitzgerald

  • Goldman Sachs

  • JP Morgan

  • Wells Fargo

CMBS TRADING DESK OF THE YEAR

  • Bank of America

  • Barclays

  • BMO Capital Markets

  • JP Morgan

  • Wells Fargo

CMBS ISSUER OF THE YEAR

  • BBCMS

  • Cross River

CMBS LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

  • Alston & Bird

  • Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

  • Clifford Chance

  • Dechert

  • Sidley Austin

CMBS INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

  • BlackRock

  • Blackstone

  • MetLife

  • PGIM

CMBS DEAL OF THE YEAR

  • Blackstone / QTS 2025-1 (3.46bn)

  • CRB 2025-CRE1

  • MSBAM 2025-5C1

  • MSCR 2025-MN11

  • WHARF 2025-DC

CMBS RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

  • DBRS Morningstar

  • Fitch Ratings

  • KBRA

  • Moody's Ratings

  • S&P Global Ratings

CLO BANK OF THE YEAR

  • Bank of America

  • BNP Paribas

  • JP Morgan

  • Nomura

  • Scotiabank

CLO TRADING DESK OF THE YEAR

  • Bank of America

  • Goldman Sachs

  • JP Morgan

  • Morgan Stanley

  • Nomura

CLO DEAL OF THE YEAR

  • Barings Infrastructure CLO 2025-I

  • Deerpath CLO 2025-1

  • Magnetite XXXVII

  • OHA Credit Funding 16-R

  • Voya CLO 2025-3

BROADLY SYNDICATED CLO MANAGER OF THE YEAR

  • AGL Credit Management

  • BlackRock

  • Blackstone

  • Carlyle

  • CIFC Asset Management

  • Oak Hill Advisors

MID-MARKET CLO MANAGER OF THE YEAR

  • AllianceBernstein

  • Antares

  • Blue Owl

  • Golub Capital

  • MidCap Financial

CLO LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

  • Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

  • Dechert

  • Milbank

  • Morgan Lewis & Bockius

  • Paul Hastings

CLO TRUSTEE OF THE YEAR

  • Bank of New York Mellon

  • Citi

  • Computershare

  • US Bank

  • Wilmington Trust

CLO TECH PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

  • Intex

  • KopenTech

  • Octaura

  • Valitana

CLO INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Apollo

  • BlackRock

  • Blackstone

  • DoubleLine

  • Eagle Point

CLO RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

  • Fitch Ratings

  • KBRA

  • Moody's Ratings

  • S&P Global Ratings


SRT BANK OF THE YEAR

  • BNP Paribas

  • Citi

  • Santander

  • Wells Fargo

SRT LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

  • Alston & Bird

  • Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

  • Clifford Chance

  • Latham & Watkins

  • Mayer Brown

ESG SECURITIZATION BANK OF THE YEAR

  • Atlas SP Partners

  • Bank of America

  • BNP Paribas

  • JP Morgan

ESG INVESTOR OF THE YEAR

  • TPG Angelo Gordon

  • Apollo

  • MetLife

  • Nuveen

ESG LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

  • Alston & Bird

  • Dentons

  • Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer

  • Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

  • Reed Smith

ESG DEAL OF THE YEAR

  • Redaptive 2025-1

  • SSI 2025-1

  • SunStrong 2025-A

  • Tactical 2025-1

DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

  • Dechert

  • Dentons

  • Latham & Watkins

  • Reed Smith

DEBUT ISSUER OF THE YEAR

  • Cross River

  • Polen

  • Strike

  • Zayo

SECURITIZATION RESEARCH TEAM OF THE YEAR

  • Bank of America

  • Deutsche Bank

  • JP Morgan

  • Nomura

SECURITIZATION TECH PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

  • Dv01

  • Finsight

  • Intex

  • SOLVE

  • Setpoint

SECURITIZATION TRADING DATA PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

  • Bloomberg

  • Intex

  • Octaura

  • Moody’s

SECURITIZATION TRUSTEE OF THE YEAR

  • Bank of New York Mellon

  • Citi

  • Computershare

  • US Bank

  • Wilmington Savings Fund Society

SECURITIZATION RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

  • DBRS Morningstar

  • Fitch Ratings

  • KBRA

  • Moody's Ratings

  • S&P Global Ratings

SECURITIZATION ACCOUNTING FIRM OF THE YEAR

  • Deloitte

  • EY

  • KPMG

  • PwC

OFFSHORE LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR

  • A&O Shearman

  • Appleby

  • Maples Group

  • Walkers

SECURITIZATION BANKER OF THE YEAR

  • Ankit Aggarwal, Bank of America

  • Brock Wolf, Truist Securities

  • John Semrai, Bank of America

  • Michael Metallo, Barclays

  • Sanil Patel, Nomura

SECURITIZATION RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

  • Brian Wall, Nomura

  • Diego Meneses, Balbec Capital

  • Jack McSwain, Atlas SP Partners

  • Steiner Hamilton, Deutsche Bank

  • Zach Lizmi, Truist Securities

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