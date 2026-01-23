Defence stocks, Ukrainian bonds, fear and Fomo in investment banking

Money is pouring into defence, both from government budgets and from investors in the capital markets. The IPO of Czech defence supplier CSG this week was an extraordinary transaction — the largest European listing to date and the biggest ever from the industry. We dissect the deal, discuss the industry's prospects for capital raising and examine the pipeline of defence sector equity capital markets activity to come.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has been, of course, a major driver of increased defence spending. Meanwhile, it has shuttered Ukraine's borrowers from the bond market. But this week, one of its major bond issuing companies retruned to the primary market for the first time since the war began.

MHP, a chicken and wheat producer, has priced a deal to refinance some maturing debt. We look at what has changed in the almost four years since Russia's invasion for Ukraine in the bond markets, why a company rather than the sovereign was the issuer that reopened the market, and which other borrowers might now do deals.

Finally, we were joined by columnist Craig Coben, to discusss the psychology of working in an investment bank and just how it can be that people who appear to have it all from the outside can often seem so glum — I was looking for a well paid, prestgious job and then I found a well paid, prestigious job; and heaven knows I'm miserable now, as The Smiths might have said had they put down the instruments, picked up a an HP-12C and gone to work for Morgan Grenfell back in the day.

Craig explains his term for the phenomenon — Fomo sapiens — and discusses with us investment banking culture and whether there is a route to a happier existence while still missing the odd client mandate.