CAF's 'successful journey' extends with record sterling book

© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
SSA
Supras and agencies

CAF's 'successful journey' extends with record sterling book

Sarah Ainsworth
January 19, 2026 05:38 pm

◆ Investor appetite for five year SSA sterling paper remains strong ◆ New issue concession estimated ◆ SSA sterling volume for January ahead of last year's full month total

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Supras and agenciesSSASterlingCAFWeekly Covers
SA
Sarah Ainsworth
Deputy SSA editor
Contact

Related articles

Gift this article