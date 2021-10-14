Sterling
American Honda, the North American subsidiary of the Japanese car maker, came to the sterling bond market after almost a year away on Thursday,
The UK firm is the latest insurer to tap the restricted tier one market
UOB drew a fantastic response for its first Sonia covered bond, both in terms of size and spread
The sterling market has seen only dribs and drabs of supply for the past few weeks, with nothing of strategic importance surfacing since early July
Canadian bank makes headway in UK currency bonds with AfDB sterling tap
Moody’s has welcomed the UK government’s announcement of measures to strengthen local authority finances by limiting the sector’s capacity for commercial activity, particularly purchases of commercial property.