AIIB, CDC and OeKB price sterling deals with 'minimal' concession as diversification 'no secret'

© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
SSA
Supras and agencies

AIIB, CDC and OeKB price sterling deals with 'minimal' concession as diversification 'no secret'

Sarah Ainsworth
January 14, 2026 02:24 pm

◆ Spacing out of trades has 'not been a consideration' ◆ Bank treasuries grabbing spread over asset swaps ◆ Central bank interest 'higher than previously'

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Supras and agenciesSSASterlingAIIBCDCOKBWeekly Covers
SA
Sarah Ainsworth
Deputy SSA editor
Contact

Related articles

Gift this article