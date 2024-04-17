GlobalCapital reveals winners of its inaugural Latin America Bond Awards

Organisations from all corners of the Latin American debt market came together at The Metropolitan Club of New York last night to celebrate the winners of GlobalCapital's first Latin America Bond Awards.

After covering the market for more than a decade, we decided it was high time to recognise it with a dedicated awards programme, championing the region's importance within the international capital markets.

Despite 2023 being another bumpy year, the market remained resilient, creative and resourceful in the face of adversity. The awards recognise the banks, issuers, and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market participants — who shone the brightest during 2023.

The atmosphere was celebratory, as the industry came together to enjoy each other’s company, share in the successes of the previous year, and congratulate the winners — all soundtracked by a playlist as eclectic as the range of institutions and people in the room.

The GlobalCapital awards are unique in that the winners are decided exclusively by a vote of market participants. This means that the winners are those that peers, rivals and clients have judged to be the most impressive.

This year’s awards were voted for online between December and January by issuers, banks, investors, law firms, rating agencies and others, and reflect performance in the 2023 calendar year.

Congratulations on behalf of everyone at GlobalCapital to all the winners and nominees. And thank you to everyone who took the time to vote in the poll. We hope to see you next year!

The full list of winners and nominees is below. To download a PDF of the winners, please click here.

Winners