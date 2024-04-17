GlobalCapital reveals winners of its inaugural Latin America Bond Awards
The best banks, issuers, deals and other market participants were awarded at a gala industry dinner in New York
Organisations from all corners of the Latin American debt market came together at The Metropolitan Club of New York last night to celebrate the winners of GlobalCapital's first Latin America Bond Awards.
After covering the market for more than a decade, we decided it was high time to recognise it with a dedicated awards programme, championing the region's importance within the international capital markets.
Despite 2023 being another bumpy year, the market remained resilient, creative and resourceful in the face of adversity. The awards recognise the banks, issuers, and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market participants — who shone the brightest during 2023.
The atmosphere was celebratory, as the industry came together to enjoy each other’s company, share in the successes of the previous year, and congratulate the winners — all soundtracked by a playlist as eclectic as the range of institutions and people in the room.
The GlobalCapital awards are unique in that the winners are decided exclusively by a vote of market participants. This means that the winners are those that peers, rivals and clients have judged to be the most impressive.
This year’s awards were voted for online between December and January by issuers, banks, investors, law firms, rating agencies and others, and reflect performance in the 2023 calendar year.
Congratulations on behalf of everyone at GlobalCapital to all the winners and nominees. And thank you to everyone who took the time to vote in the poll. We hope to see you next year!
The full list of winners and nominees is below. To download a PDF of the winners, please click here.
Winners
Best Overall Bank for Latin American BondsWinner: JP Morgan
Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
SantanderBest Bank for Latin American Sovereign BondsWinner: JP Morgan
Bank of America
Goldman Sachs
HSBC
SantanderBest Bank for Latin American Corporate BondsWinner: Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
Itaú
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyBest Bank for ESG Bond Markets in Latin AmericaWinner: BNP Paribas
Citi
Crédit Agricole
JP Morgan
SantanderBest Bank for Latin American Local MarketsWinner: BBVA
Citi
HSBC
Itaú
SantanderMost Innovative Bank for Latin American DCMWinner: Goldman Sachs
Bank of America
BTG Pactual
Citi
JP MorganBest Latin American Bond Trading HouseWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Morgan StanleyBest Bank for Liability Management in Latin American Bond MarketsWinner: Citi
Bank of America
HSBC
JP Morgan
SantanderBest Syndicate Desk for Latin American BondsWinner: JP Morgan
Citi
Goldman Sachs
Itaú
Morgan StanleyBest Bank for Latin American Syndicated LoansWinner: Citi
BBVA
BNP Paribas
JP Morgan
Santander
Overall Most Impressive Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaWinner: Mexico
América Móvil
Corporación Andina de Fomento
Cemex
ChileMost Impressive Sovereign Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaWinner: Mexico
Brazil
Chile
Peru
UruguayMost Impressive Latin American Supranational Bond IssuerWinner: Corporación Andina de Fomento
Cabei
FonplataMost Impressive Corporate Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaWinner: Cemex
América Móvil
Azul
Bimbo
JBSMost Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin AmericaWinner: Chile
Brazil
Cabei
CMPC
Mexico
Uruguay
Latin American Bond Deal of the YearWinner: Mexico $2.94bn SDG 30 year and LM (priced April)
Latin American ESG Deal of the YearWinner: Brazil $2bn seven year sustainable bond (priced November)
- Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
- Brazil $2bn seven year green bond (priced November)
- Cemex $1bn perpetual green bond (priced March)
- Chile Electricity Lux MPC $784.25m securitization by IDB Invest (priced August)
- Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
Latin American Sovereign Bond Deal of the YearWinner: Mexico $2.94bn SDG 30 year and LM (priced April)
- Aegea $500m seven year SLB (priced September)
- Chile $2.25bn and €750m dual-currency SLB with social KPI (priced June)
- CMPC $500m 10 year green SLB (priced June)
- Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
- Uruguay $700m 2034 SLB reopening (priced November)
Latin American Quasi-sovereign Bond Deal of the YearWinner: Petrobras $1.25bn 10 year (priced June)
- Brazil $2bn seven year green bond (priced November)
- Chile $2.25bn and €750m dual-currency SLB with social KPI (priced June)
- Costa Rica $1.5bn 30 year (priced November)
- Peru Sl9.185bn ($2.494bn) local currency 10 year (priced May)
- Uruguay Ps48bn ($1.27bn) local currency 10 year (priced July)
Latin American Investment-Grade Corporate or FIG Bond Deal of the YearWinner: América Móvil Ps17bn ($990m) peso-denominated 7.5 year (priced June)
- Codelco $2bn 10 and 30 year (priced September)
- Ecopetrol $2bn 10 year (priced January)
- Pemex $2bn 10 year (priced January)
Latin American High Yield Corporate Bond Deal of the YearWinner: Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
- BBVA Mexico $1bn 15 year non-call 10 tier two (priced June)
- Bimbo $1bn five and 10 year (priced October)
- JBS $2.5bn 10 and 30 year (priced September)
- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) $750m 10 year (priced November)
- Vale $1.5bn 10 year (priced June)
Most Innovative Latin American Bond Deal of the YearWinner: Chile Electricity Lux MPC $784.25m securitization by IDB Invest (priced August)
- Aegea $500m seven year SLB (priced September)
- Cemex $1bn perpetual green bond (priced March)
- Cosan $550m seven year (priced June)
- Minerva $900m 10 year (priced September)
Niche Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm IssuerWinner: Cabei A$100m Australian dollar 15 year Sports Bond (Priced May)
- Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
- CMPC $500m 10 year green SLB (priced June)
- Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
Local Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm IssuerWinner: América Móvil Ps17bn ($990m) peso-denominated 7.5 year (priced June)
- CAF Sfr110m Swiss franc six year (Priced October)
- Fonplata ¥7.2bn ($54m) five and six year Samurai private placement (Priced March)
Most Impressive Liability Management of the YearWinner: Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
- Chile Ps1.74tr peso-denominated 14 year SLB (priced July)
- Peru Sl9.185bn ($2.494bn) nuevo sol-denominated 10 year (priced May)
- Uruguay Ps48bn ($1.27bn) peso-denominated 10 year (priced July)
Latin American Syndicated Loan of the YearWinner: Pemex $6.5bn term loan and RCF (December)
- Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
- Braskem $1bn 10 year (priced February)
- Gran Tierra $487.59m senior secured six year and exchange offers (priced October)
- Mexico $2.94bn SDG 30 year and LM (priced April 2023)
ESG Syndicated Loan of the YearWinner: Cemex $3bn sustainability-linked loan (October)
- Cemex $3bn sustainability-linked loan (October)
- TC Energy $2.3bn term loan and RCF (January)
Best Investor in Latin American Sovereign BondsWinner: PIMCO
BlackRock
RBC BlueBay Asset Management
Ninety One
Vanguard
Wellington ManagementBest Investor in Latin American Corporate BondsWinner: Wellington Management
BlackRock
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
RBC BlueBay Asset ManagementBest Investor in Latin American Local Currency BondsWinner: Ninety One
Capital Group
Eaton VanceBest International Law Firm for Latin American BondsWinner: Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Clifford Chance
Davis Polk & Wardwell
Shearman & Sterling
White & CaseBest Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American BondsWinner: Ritch, Mueller y Nicolau
Bruchou & Funes de Rioja
Garrigues
Pinheiro Neto AdvogadosBest International Law Firm for Latin American LoansWinner: Clifford Chance
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Milbank
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
White & CaseBest Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American LoansWinner: Galicia Abogados
Bruchou & Funes de Rioja
Carey
Garrigues
Machado, Meyer, Sendacz e Opice Advogados
Ritch, Mueller y NicolauBest Secondary Market Trading Platform for Latin American BondsWinner: MarketAxess
Bloomberg
TradewebBest Rating Agency for Latin American BondsWinner: Fitch Ratings
Moody's
S&P GlobalBest Second Party Opinion Provider for Latin American ESG BondsWinner: Sustainalytics
Moody's ESG Solutions
MSCI
Most Impressive Sovereign or Supranational Funding Official in Latin AmericaWinner: Maria del Carmen Bonilla, Mexico
Winner: Manuel Valdez, Corporación Andina de Fomento
Herman Kamil, Uruguay
Roberto Lobarinhas, Brazil
Humberto Rodriguez, Cabei
Patricio Sepúlveda, ChileMost Impressive Corporate or FIG Funding Official in Latin AmericaWinner: Fernando Reiter, Cemex
Maria José Llaneza, América Móvil
Beatriz Muñoz Villa, BBVA Mexico
Patricia Pérez, Santander Chile
Felipe Santana, EmbraerMost Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate BankerWinner: Matt Dukes, Itaú
Josh Gajdos, Goldman Sachs
Jonas Knoll, JP MorganMost Impressive Latin American Bond Origination BankerWinner: Juan Claudio Fullaondo, Scotiabank
Ramzi Issa, UBS
Carlos-Ivan López, Bank of America
Carlos Mendoza, Goldman SachsMost Impressive Sustainable Finance Banker for Latin AmericaWinner: Ramzi Issa, UBS
Anjuli Pandit, HSBC
Camilo Soler, JP MorganRising Star Latin American Bond BankerWinner: Camilo Soler, JP Morgan
Eduardo Llanos, BBVA
Miguel Orgoroso, Santander
Katherine Tarzian-Britt, BNP ParibasMost Impressive Sell-side Credit AnalystWinner: Anne Milne, Bank of America
Alejandra Andrade, JP Morgan
Roger Horn, Mariva Capital Markets
Pilar Tavella, Barclays