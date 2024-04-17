GlobalCapital reveals winners of its inaugural Latin America Bond Awards
April 17, 2024 04:24 PM
The best banks, issuers, deals and other market participants were awarded at a gala industry dinner in New York

Organisations from all corners of the Latin American debt market came together at The Metropolitan Club of New York last night to celebrate the winners of GlobalCapital's first Latin America Bond Awards.

After covering the market for more than a decade, we decided it was high time to recognise it with a dedicated awards programme, championing the region's importance within the international capital markets.

Despite 2023 being another bumpy year, the market remained resilient, creative and resourceful in the face of adversity. The awards recognise the banks, issuers, and deals — as well as investors, law firms, rating agencies and other key market participants — who shone the brightest during 2023.

The atmosphere was celebratory, as the industry came together to enjoy each other’s company, share in the successes of the previous year, and congratulate the winners — all soundtracked by a playlist as eclectic as the range of institutions and people in the room.

The GlobalCapital awards are unique in that the winners are decided exclusively by a vote of market participants. This means that the winners are those that peers, rivals and clients have judged to be the most impressive.

This year’s awards were voted for online between December and January by issuers, banks, investors, law firms, rating agencies and others, and reflect performance in the 2023 calendar year.

Congratulations on behalf of everyone at GlobalCapital to all the winners and nominees. And thank you to everyone who took the time to vote in the poll. We hope to see you next year!

The full list of winners and nominees is below. To download a PDF of the winners, please click here.

Winners

shortlist

  • Bank Awards

    Best Overall Bank for Latin American Bonds
    Winner: JP Morgan

    Bank of America
    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    Santander
    Best Bank for Latin American Sovereign Bonds
    Winner: JP Morgan

    Bank of America
    Goldman Sachs
    HSBC
    Santander
    Best Bank for Latin American Corporate Bonds
    Winner: Bank of America

    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    Itaú
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Best Bank for ESG Bond Markets in Latin America
    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Citi
    Crédit Agricole
    JP Morgan
    Santander
    Best Bank for Latin American Local Markets
    Winner: BBVA

    Citi
    HSBC
    Itaú
    Santander
    Most Innovative Bank for Latin American DCM
    Winner: Goldman Sachs

    Bank of America
    BTG Pactual
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Best Latin American Bond Trading House
    Winner: Bank of America

    Barclays
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Morgan Stanley
    Best Bank for Liability Management in Latin American Bond Markets
    Winner: Citi

    Bank of America
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Santander
    Best Syndicate Desk for Latin American Bonds
    Winner: JP Morgan

    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    Itaú
    Morgan Stanley
    Best Bank for Latin American Syndicated Loans
    Winner: Citi

    BBVA
    BNP Paribas
    JP Morgan
    Santander

  • Borrower Awards

    Overall Most Impressive Bond Issuer in Latin America
    Winner: Mexico

    América Móvil
    Corporación Andina de Fomento
    Cemex
    Chile
    Most Impressive Sovereign Bond Issuer in Latin America
    Winner: Mexico

    Brazil
    Chile
    Peru
    Uruguay
    Most Impressive Latin American Supranational Bond Issuer
    Winner: Corporación Andina de Fomento

    Cabei
    Fonplata
    Most Impressive Corporate Bond Issuer in Latin America
    Winner: Cemex

    América Móvil
    Azul
    Bimbo
    JBS
    Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in Latin America
    Winner: Chile

    Brazil
    Cabei
    CMPC
    Mexico
    Uruguay

  • Deal Awards (all priced 2023)

    Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
    Winner: Mexico $2.94bn SDG 30 year and LM (priced April)

    • Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
    • Brazil $2bn seven year green bond (priced November)
    • Cemex $1bn perpetual green bond (priced March)
    • Chile Electricity Lux MPC $784.25m securitization by IDB Invest (priced August)
    • Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
    Latin American ESG Deal of the Year
    Winner: Brazil $2bn seven year sustainable bond (priced November)

    • Aegea $500m seven year SLB (priced September)
    • Chile $2.25bn and €750m dual-currency SLB with social KPI (priced June)
    • CMPC $500m 10 year green SLB (priced June)
    • Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
    • Uruguay $700m 2034 SLB reopening (priced November)
    Latin American Sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
    Winner: Mexico $2.94bn SDG 30 year and LM (priced April)

    • Brazil $2bn seven year green bond (priced November)
    • Chile $2.25bn and €750m dual-currency SLB with social KPI (priced June)
    • Costa Rica $1.5bn 30 year (priced November)
    • Peru Sl9.185bn ($2.494bn) local currency 10 year (priced May)
    • Uruguay Ps48bn ($1.27bn) local currency 10 year (priced July)
    Latin American Quasi-sovereign Bond Deal of the Year
    Winner: Petrobras $1.25bn 10 year (priced June)

    • Codelco $2bn 10 and 30 year (priced September)
    • Ecopetrol $2bn 10 year (priced January)
    • Pemex $2bn 10 year (priced January)
    Latin American Investment-Grade Corporate or FIG Bond Deal of the Year
    Winner: América Móvil Ps17bn ($990m) peso-denominated 7.5 year (priced June)

    • BBVA Mexico $1bn 15 year non-call 10 tier two (priced June)
    • Bimbo $1bn five and 10 year (priced October)
    • JBS $2.5bn 10 and 30 year (priced September)
    • Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) $750m 10 year (priced November)
    • Vale $1.5bn 10 year (priced June)
    Latin American High Yield Corporate Bond Deal of the Year
    Winner: Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)

    • Aegea $500m seven year SLB (priced September)
    • Cemex $1bn perpetual green bond (priced March)
    • Cosan $550m seven year (priced June)
    • Minerva $900m 10 year (priced September)
    Most Innovative Latin American Bond Deal of the Year
    Winner: Chile Electricity Lux MPC $784.25m securitization by IDB Invest (priced August)

    • Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
    • CMPC $500m 10 year green SLB (priced June)
    • Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)
    Niche Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm Issuer
    Winner: Cabei A$100m Australian dollar 15 year Sports Bond (Priced May)

    • CAF Sfr110m Swiss franc six year (Priced October)
    • Fonplata ¥7.2bn ($54m) five and six year Samurai private placement (Priced March)
    Local Currency Deal of the Year from a LatAm Issuer
    Winner: América Móvil Ps17bn ($990m) peso-denominated 7.5 year (priced June)

    • Chile Ps1.74tr peso-denominated 14 year SLB (priced July)
    • Peru Sl9.185bn ($2.494bn) nuevo sol-denominated 10 year (priced May)
    • Uruguay Ps48bn ($1.27bn) peso-denominated 10 year (priced July)
    Most Impressive Liability Management of the Year
    Winner: Ecuador blue bond and debt-for-nature swap (priced May)

    • Azul $800m senior secured five year and exchange offer (priced July)
    • Braskem $1bn 10 year (priced February)
    • Gran Tierra $487.59m senior secured six year and exchange offers (priced October)
    • Mexico $2.94bn SDG 30 year and LM (priced April 2023)
    Latin American Syndicated Loan of the Year
    Winner: Pemex $6.5bn term loan and RCF (December)

    • Cemex $3bn sustainability-linked loan (October)
    • TC Energy $2.3bn term loan and RCF (January)
    ESG Syndicated Loan of the Year
    Winner: Cemex $3bn sustainability-linked loan (October)

  • Other Awards

    Best Investor in Latin American Sovereign Bonds
    Winner: PIMCO

    BlackRock
    RBC BlueBay Asset Management
    Ninety One
    Vanguard
    Wellington Management
    Best Investor in Latin American Corporate Bonds
    Winner: Wellington Management

    BlackRock
    Goldman Sachs Asset Management
    RBC BlueBay Asset Management
    Best Investor in Latin American Local Currency Bonds
    Winner: Ninety One

    Capital Group
    Eaton Vance
    Best International Law Firm for Latin American Bonds
    Winner: Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

    Clifford Chance
    Davis Polk & Wardwell
    Shearman & Sterling
    White & Case
    Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Bonds
    Winner: Ritch, Mueller y Nicolau

    Bruchou & Funes de Rioja
    Garrigues
    Pinheiro Neto Advogados
    Best International Law Firm for Latin American Loans
    Winner: Clifford Chance

    Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
    Milbank
    Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
    White & Case
    Best Locally-Headquartered Law Firm for Latin American Loans
    Winner: Galicia Abogados

    Bruchou & Funes de Rioja
    Carey
    Garrigues
    Machado, Meyer, Sendacz e Opice Advogados
    Ritch, Mueller y Nicolau
    Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Latin American Bonds
    Winner: MarketAxess

    Bloomberg
    Tradeweb
    Best Rating Agency for Latin American Bonds
    Winner: Fitch Ratings

    Moody's
    S&P Global
    Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Latin American ESG Bonds
    Winner: Sustainalytics

    Moody's ESG Solutions
    MSCI

  • People Awards

    Most Impressive Sovereign or Supranational Funding Official in Latin America
    Winner: Maria del Carmen Bonilla, Mexico
    Winner: Manuel Valdez, Corporación Andina de Fomento

    Herman Kamil, Uruguay
    Roberto Lobarinhas, Brazil
    Humberto Rodriguez, Cabei
    Patricio Sepúlveda, Chile
    Most Impressive Corporate or FIG Funding Official in Latin America
    Winner: Fernando Reiter, Cemex

    Maria José Llaneza, América Móvil
    Beatriz Muñoz Villa, BBVA Mexico
    Patricia Pérez, Santander Chile
    Felipe Santana, Embraer
    Most Impressive Latin American Bond Syndicate Banker
    Winner: Matt Dukes, Itaú

    Josh Gajdos, Goldman Sachs
    Jonas Knoll, JP Morgan
    Most Impressive Latin American Bond Origination Banker
    Winner: Juan Claudio Fullaondo, Scotiabank

    Ramzi Issa, UBS
    Carlos-Ivan López, Bank of America
    Carlos Mendoza, Goldman Sachs
    Most Impressive Sustainable Finance Banker for Latin America
    Winner: Ramzi Issa, UBS

    Anjuli Pandit, HSBC
    Camilo Soler, JP Morgan
    Rising Star Latin American Bond Banker
    Winner: Camilo Soler, JP Morgan

    Eduardo Llanos, BBVA
    Miguel Orgoroso, Santander
    Katherine Tarzian-Britt, BNP Paribas
    Most Impressive Sell-side Credit Analyst
    Winner: Anne Milne, Bank of America

    Alejandra Andrade, JP Morgan
    Roger Horn, Mariva Capital Markets
    Pilar Tavella, Barclays

