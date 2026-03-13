RBC prices second covered bond in a week as Canadians dominate primary market

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Covered Bonds

RBC prices second covered bond in a week as Canadians dominate primary market

Luke Jeffs
March 13, 2026 05:21 pm
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◆ Issuer fixed the spread before execution ◆ Third sterling covered bond in three days ◆ Banker said issuer wanted to place before the weekend

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Weekly CoversCovered BondsRBC Capital MarketsHSBCStandard CharteredBarclays
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Luke Jeffs
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