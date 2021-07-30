All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Equity

Banks tread gently with second Technip Energies block

by Jon Hay
July 30, 2021 05:15 PM
Technip FMC offshore drilling from co media gallery 575x375

TechnipFMC, the French-US energy technologies group, executed on Thursday night its second block sale of shares in Technip Energies, the engineering and construction subsidiary it span off in February. Despite the holiday season, the parent achieved a fractionally higher price than in the last trade and a significantly tighter discount.

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Take a Free Trial or Login

Tags

Equity Morgan StanleyEquityABBs-Block TradesUnited StatesAmericasEuropeFranceNorth AmericaEMEASoci_t_ G_n_raleAll Global Capital content
Jon Hay
Last updated on July 30, 2021 10:04 PM
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree