BNG grabs short dollars to finish benchmark task

Daiwa, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities acted as bookrunners and offered initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 8bp area. The trade priced in line with guidance at 8bp, after receiving orders of almost $1.8bn.Bart van Dooren, head of funding and investor ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.