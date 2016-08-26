Ico shows dollars are not just for triple-As
Instituto de Crédito Oficial re-entered the dollar syndication market for the first time since 2014 this week, with a deal that bankers said both highlighted the faith investors have in the Spanish recovery story and the sheer depth of demand in the currency.
Leads Goldman Sachs
, JP Morgan
and Société Générale
priced a no-grow $500m September 2018 Reg S/144a for Ico at 65bp over mid-swaps, at the tight end of revised guidance of 65bp-70bp. Books had opened with guidance of 70bp area, after initial price thoughts of the
...
