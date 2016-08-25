Land NRW gets longest Laender deal ever
The State of North Rhine-Westphalia sold on Thursday the longest dated benchmark ever from a German state, in a move which may encourage other Laender to follow suit.
The borrower printed €750m of 0.75% September 2041 paper at 10bp over mid-swaps, in line with guidance of 10bp area. Barclays
, HSBC
, JP Morgan
and UniCredit
led the Reg S transaction, which received orders over €850m, including €100m of joint lead manager interest. Due
