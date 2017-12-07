Watermark
EU-US equivalence deal gives hope for Brexit

The European Commission’s formal recognition of US derivative trading platforms this week had been in the pipeline for some time. But at a time of so much global friction, it was welcome good news.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 07 Dec 2017

While financial regulators usually manage to rise above the ugly rhetoric of their country’s politicians, the frustration has boiled over at times this year. 

The debate over who will determine the location of euro derivatives clearing after Brexit will rumble on through next year and beyond. That will surely ...

