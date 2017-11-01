Watermark
European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 8.89%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.74%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.66%
4 Barclays 15,336.60 24 7.38%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.09%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,381.13 125 11.80%
2 Citi 51,855.82 132 11.47%
3 HSBC 35,094.78 86 7.76%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,966.38 103 7.51%
5 Deutsche Bank 30,167.01 73 6.67%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 34,541.86 115 7.24%
2 UniCredit 33,928.96 117 7.11%
3 Barclays 32,840.38 79 6.88%
4 Goldman Sachs 31,731.55 86 6.65%
5 BNP Paribas 31,635.81 68 6.63%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 93,557.29 318 7.27%
2 JPMorgan 93,353.57 536 7.25%
3 HSBC 81,093.77 294 6.30%
4 Barclays 66,961.14 210 5.20%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,130.91 213 5.14%