Japanese banks back coal links between Japan and Africa

JBIC provided $1.03bn of the deal with the rest provided by African Development Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Mizuho, Standard Chartered, Nippon Life Insurance Co, MUFG and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.The private financial institutions’ commitments are insured by two export credit agencies — ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.