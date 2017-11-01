Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Japanese banks back coal links between Japan and Africa

Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and a syndicate of lenders have provided a $2.73bn loan to finance the construction of a railway and upgrade a port in Mozambique, which will ensure the long term supply of coal to Japan from the African country.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 12:30 PM

JBIC provided $1.03bn of the deal with the rest provided by African Development Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Mizuho, Standard Chartered, Nippon Life Insurance Co, MUFG and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

The private financial institutions’ commitments are insured by two export credit agencies — ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 354,918.67 1234 10.38%
2 JPMorgan 343,211.49 1167 10.04%
3 Citi 227,489.07 701 6.65%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 191,741.29 875 5.61%
5 Barclays 143,797.71 556 4.21%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 5,085.74 12 12.31%
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank 4,179.73 14 10.12%
3 Citi 3,305.25 10 8.00%
4 JPMorgan 3,021.91 8 7.32%
5 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China - ICBC 2,637.92 7 6.39%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,870.06 77 7.18%
2 BNP Paribas 18,536.58 115 6.70%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,285.33 62 5.52%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,302.86 82 5.17%
5 HSBC 14,241.08 92 5.15%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 43,007.67 186 6.89%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,549.85 129 5.85%
3 BNP Paribas 32,011.54 194 5.13%
4 Barclays 31,556.89 90 5.05%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,325.92 100 5.02%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%