Four Chinese firms roll out fresh deals

Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation Co (YWSCOC), a local government financing vehicle, is in the market with a three year transaction at the 250bp over US Treasuries area. Guosen Securities (HK) and Standard Chartered are running the trade as joint global co-ordinators.The two are also the bookrunners alongside Bank ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.