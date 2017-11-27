Watermark
Go to Global edition

Three issuers bag $1.1bn with Friday bonds

The surge in dollar bond issuance from Asia ex-Japan continued unabated at the tail end of last week, with three issuers selling $1.1bn of deals on Friday.

  • By Addison Gong, Morgan Davis
  • 27 Nov 2017


Among the borrowers was Chinese commodities trader Tewoo Group Co. Joint global co-ordinators, lead managers and bookrunners Barclays and ICBC (Asia) released initial guidance for Tewoo’s three year at the 155bp over US Treasuries area on Friday morning Asia time, capping the deal size at $500m.

Tewoo ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 14,054.18 85 5.92%
2 CITIC Securities 13,958.14 79 5.88%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,886.27 55 4.58%
4 Morgan Stanley 10,369.32 55 4.37%
5 China Securities Co Ltd 9,861.82 46 4.15%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,650.70 219 8.19%
2 Citi 30,644.11 187 7.68%
3 JPMorgan 23,972.21 138 6.01%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,655.77 107 5.18%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,799.12 127 4.21%

Asian polls & awards