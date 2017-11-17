Home Credit Vietnam clubs $80m loan

Bank of China, Credit Suisse, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Maybank banded together, providing $20m each, said two bankers.The three year loan is priced at a margin of 440bp over Libor, with a top level all-in of 480bp. There is unlikely to be a primary ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.