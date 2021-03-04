Maybank
Rating: Aa2/—/AA
Arab Petroleum Investment Corp, the multilateral development bank headquartered in Saudi Arabia, returned to the capital markets to tap a bond it issued just last month. The dollar note saw a notable tightening in pricing.
Rating: Aa2/—/AA
Arab Petroleum Investment Corp — the multilateral development bank — held investor calls on Monday for a bond offering, nine months after its previous dollar outing. Although emerging market SSA issuance has been dominated by low rated, high yielding credits since the start of the year, investment grade issuers will begin to trickle in, bankers say.
Qatar National Bank, by assets the largest bank in the Middle East and North Africa, has raised a dual tranche $3.5bn syndicated loan, one of the largest emerging market loans signed this year.
The first issuer representing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a federal entity came to market this week. The deal was part of a trio from the Middle East, none of which offered investors anything in the way of new issue concession.
Qatar International Islamic Bank sold its $500m five year sukuk on Tuesday, printing 25bp inside initial price guidance from an order book that reached $4bn in the first international sukuk deal from Qatar since May 2017.
Qatar International Islamic Bank has tightened price guidance on its five year sukuk and set the size of the deal at $500m after books for the note exceeded $2.9bn.
Sukuk supply looks set to step up next week after Dubai Islamic Bank became the second borrower in two days to announce plans to meet investors ahead of a potential dollar deal in the format.
Barratt Developments, the UK home builder, has lengthened the tenor of a revolving credit facility by two years.
Rating: —/—/A+