All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Maybank

Most Read

  1. EM Middle East
    Emirates Islamic Bank USD750m 3.542% May 2021
    May 26, 2016
  2. Investment Grade Loans
    UK's Barratt adds two years to revolver
    January 12, 2017
  3. EM Middle East
    Dubai Islamic Bank roadshow adds to sukuk pipeline
    February 02, 2017
  4. EM Middle East
    QIIB tightens sukuk after books hit $2.9bn
    February 26, 2019
  5. EM Middle East
    QIIB order book hits $4bn before pricing well inside guidance
    February 27, 2019
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree