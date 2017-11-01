Watermark
Too liquid? Upside tops risk, say Greece’s exchange leads

A €30bn debt exchange by Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency began on Wednesday and should help the sovereign boost the liquidity in the long end of its curve, said SSA bankers. But some warned that liquidity cuts two ways, meaning the sovereign’s levels could be more sensitive to any bad news that comes its way — although those working on the deal feel the upside far outweighs that risk, writes Craig McGlashan.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 08:15 PM

The PDMA’s aim is to normalise Greece’s yield curve and boost liquidity by swapping 20 bonds it issued as part of its restructuring in 2012 into a smaller number of larger issues.

But the extra liquidity Greece is seeking could also have a detrimental effect on its future ...

