Cores squeezes price in capital markets return

BBVA, Crédit Agricole, HSBC and Société Générale ran the books for the 10 year Reg S transaction, which arrived on Wednesday following a roadshow that began on November 7.The leads released initial price thoughts of 35bp area over the Spanish government bond curve ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.