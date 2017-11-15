Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Statoil fined $4m by CFTC over index manipulation

Norwegian energy company Statoil agreed to pay $4m to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Tuesday, over allegations that the company attempted to manipulate an index to benefit its propane swap positions.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 15 Nov 2017

The CFTC alleged that Statoil traders bought propane cargoes during a 30 minute “price-setting window” in November 2011 to prop up a fuel index. The Argus Far East Index is calculated using cargo assessments of propane and butane and serves as the underlying for those commodities’ derivatives contracts.

“By ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 389,623.08 1462 9.00%
2 JPMorgan 356,884.99 1616 8.25%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 343,116.42 1208 7.93%
4 Goldman Sachs 256,791.06 860 5.93%
5 Barclays 252,219.07 986 5.83%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 36,666.53 176 6.47%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,446.27 128 6.43%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,861.71 98 5.44%
4 BNP Paribas 30,621.82 184 5.40%
5 UniCredit 24,929.56 170 4.40%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,398.51 94 8.83%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,334.42 90 7.15%
3 Citi 16,822.49 103 6.94%
4 UBS 16,643.68 66 6.86%
5 Goldman Sachs 16,184.72 87 6.68%