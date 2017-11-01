Watermark
Salt Mobile gets cool reception for 10 year bond to repay FRN

Swiss telecom group Salt Mobile printed a high yield fixed rate issue on Tuesday, its second deal this year, as it replaced floating rate notes with new bonds. They were priced at the wide end of guidance.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 06:30 PM

In the first nine months of this year, gross issuance in the European high yield bond market jumped by some 52% compared to the same period of 2016, Moody’s data shows.

Salt Mobile was part of the surge. In March, it sold €117m of senior unsecured bonds ...

