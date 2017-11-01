World Bank brings tightest 10 year dollar deal of 2017
World Bank on Tuesday added to a spate of 10 year dollar benchmark issuance over the last few weeks and set a new pricing marker in the tenor as it printed at the tightest spread of the year.
Barclays
, BNP Paribas
, Nomura
and TD Securities
were set to price a $2bn November 2027 for the issuer as GlobalCapital
went to press. With books topping $2bn, leads set the spread on the bond at 21bp over mid-swaps, in line with guidance of 21bp
