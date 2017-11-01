Watermark
Albaraka Turk signs $101m loan with seven banks

Albaraka Turk, Turkey’s first participation, or Islamic, bank, has signed a $101m murabaha loan with seven banks.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 12:45 PM

The loan launched on September 5 for $100m with Bank ABC, Standard Chartered and Noor Bank as lead banks on the facility.

United Arab Bank, Jordan Islamic Bank, Askari Bank and Union de Banques Arabes et Françaises (UBAF) joined the facility, which signed on October 31, and ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 337,811.75 1173 10.68%
2 JPMorgan 324,412.26 1101 10.25%
3 Citi 216,636.74 660 6.85%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 178,461.05 811 5.64%
5 Barclays 121,133.10 520 3.83%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,885.74 11 11.42%
2 Citi 3,305.25 10 9.72%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,979.73 13 8.76%
4 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China - ICBC 2,637.92 7 7.76%
5 China Development Bank Corp 2,162.50 2 6.36%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,217.77 75 7.37%
2 BNP Paribas 16,785.20 106 6.44%
3 Goldman Sachs 14,860.86 59 5.70%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,566.94 77 5.20%
5 HSBC 13,432.80 86 5.15%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 35,684.63 123 6.44%
2 HSBC 35,676.76 170 6.43%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,449.45 96 5.49%
4 BNP Paribas 29,736.92 179 5.36%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,715.52 140 4.46%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%