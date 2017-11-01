Albaraka Turk signs $101m loan with seven banks

The loan launched on September 5 for $100m with Bank ABC, Standard Chartered and Noor Bank as lead banks on the facility.United Arab Bank, Jordan Islamic Bank, Askari Bank and Union de Banques Arabes et Françaises (UBAF) joined the facility, which signed on October 31, and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.