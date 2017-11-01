Sterling market shows it is still going strong despite super supply

“We have seen a lot of supply relative to last year,” said a syndicate banker at a UK bank. “Sometimes UK investors send a message that they have bought enough sterling by buying other currencies instead of sterling, but at the moment they are still buying sterling.”...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.