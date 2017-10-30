Watermark
CFO of CBOE to leave

The chief financial officer and treasurer of Chicago Board Options Exchange Global Markets, Alan Dean, is due to retire from his post at the end of the year.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 12:00 PM

He will be replaced by deputy CFO Brian Schell, who joined CBOE as part of its $3.4bn acquisition of Bats Global Markets in March. He was CFO of Bats before the acquisition and has worked for H&R Block, KPMG and JP Morgan. 

Dean joined CBOE in 1979 before ...

