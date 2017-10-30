Watermark
Go to Asia edition

NWB squeezes price as AFD hopes to follow suit

Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB) launched a four year green bond on Tuesday, pricing flat to its curve and clearing the way for Agence Française de Développement (AFD) to attempt to emulate the Dutch agency’s success.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04:30 PM
AFD announced on Tuesday that it would come to market on Wednesday for a six year euro Reg S green bond. Leads Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Natixis and Société Générale have set initial price thoughts at 30bp area over the OAT curve, interpolated between the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 6,141.06 40 6.39%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 6,058.96 46 6.31%
3 JPMorgan 4,997.57 34 5.20%
4 Citi 4,754.93 22 4.95%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,504.45 27 4.69%