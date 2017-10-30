NWB squeezes price as AFD hopes to follow suit
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB) launched a four year green bond on Tuesday, pricing flat to its curve and clearing the way for Agence Française de Développement (AFD) to attempt to emulate the Dutch agency’s success.
AFD announced on Tuesday that it would come to market on Wednesday for a six year euro Reg S green bond. Leads Crédit Agricole
, HSBC
, Natixis
and Société Générale
have set initial price thoughts at 30bp area over the OAT curve, interpolated between the
