Watermark
Go to Global edition

Yunnan Energy, KWG set for new bonds

Chinese local government financing vehicle Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group Co and real estate developer KWG Property Holding are taking bids for their respective dollar bonds on Tuesday.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 04:30 AM


Joint global co-ordinators BOC International, Citi and HSBC released initial price guidance for Yunnan Energy's three year bond at the 245bp over US Treasuries area, and for a five year at the 265bp over area, following a roadshow in Singapore and Hong Kong.

CCB International, Citic CLSA Securities, CNCB ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,357.04 72 5.80%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.60%
3 UBS 9,735.00 75 4.57%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,686.43 45 4.55%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,347.97 46 4.39%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,704.93 199 8.11%
2 Citi 28,347.87 171 7.74%
3 JPMorgan 22,993.46 131 6.28%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,972.01 97 5.18%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,884.90 116 4.34%

Asian polls & awards