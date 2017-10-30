Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Reserved start to November for US corporate market

Dollar corporate bond supply kicked off November on a quiet note after the the Federal Reserve’s two day meeting kept borrowers on the sidelines following a frantic start to the week when spreads continued to tighten and cash poured into the high-grade market.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 06:00 PM

As expected, the Fed voted to keep rates on hold, but the bigger news was the expected announcement by President Donald Trump, due at 3pm on Thursday in New York, that he had selected Jerome Powell to replace Janet Yellen as chair of the Fed.

With non-farm ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 147,450.95 646 7.00%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 129,792.02 598 6.16%
3 Citi 119,765.95 630 5.69%
4 Goldman Sachs 97,178.50 413 4.61%
5 Barclays 93,829.46 415 4.46%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 25,313.44 117 8.73%
2 Barclays 22,428.56 87 7.74%
3 Deutsche Bank 20,018.56 82 6.91%
4 HSBC 17,745.90 80 6.12%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 16,189.68 89 5.59%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,423.68 53 7.23%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,320.45 50 7.11%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,773.85 57 6.50%
4 Credit Suisse 5,395.25 56 6.07%
5 Barclays 4,853.39 40 5.46%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,843.38 242 10.54%
2 Citi 24,542.54 197 8.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,588.63 210 8.06%
4 Goldman Sachs 21,482.03 154 7.34%
5 Barclays 19,453.68 132 6.65%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 24,795.24 85 6.44%
2 Barclays 24,705.23 113 6.42%
3 HSBC 24,602.23 114 6.39%
4 BNP Paribas 23,758.19 116 6.17%
5 Citi 21,739.61 93 5.65%