ANZ picks loans veteran Raciti as Korea CEO

ANZ has promoted Chirs Raciti, a senior loans banker who looked after North Asia, to CEO of its Korean arm, the bank said in a press release on Wednesday.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 05:00 AM

Chris Raciti, who is head of loan syndications and specialised finance for ANZ in North Asia, will take over as chief executive for ANZ Korea from December 2017, pending regulatory approval.

Raciti will be based in Seoul and report to Grant Knuckey, CEO for ANZ Japan.

As well ...

Asian polls & awards