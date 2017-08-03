Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Funding scorecard: supranationals

This week's scorecard looks at the funding progress various supranationals have made in their programmes as the end of the year approaches.

  • By Lewis McLellan, William Chambers
  • 01:30 PM
BorrowerAmount raisedTotal funding requirement% raisedDate

AfDB		$6.67bn$9.4bn71%Oct 27

EIB		€58bn€60bn97%Oct 20

IADB		$18.2bn$18.5bn98%Oct 20

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 9.31%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 8.11%
3 Barclays 14,722.24 22 7.41%
4 BNP Paribas 14,513.99 21 7.31%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,328.33 24 6.71%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 50,443.92 120 12.07%
2 Citi 48,264.13 121 11.55%
3 HSBC 33,095.42 78 7.92%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,195.99 93 7.70%
5 Deutsche Bank 28,605.64 67 6.85%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,369.73 94 7.26%
2 UniCredit 32,161.79 106 7.22%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,301.28 81 7.02%
4 BNP Paribas 30,965.57 63 6.95%
5 Barclays 30,125.25 71 6.76%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 89,007.59 301 7.48%
2 JPMorgan 88,663.78 492 7.45%
3 HSBC 76,727.12 262 6.45%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 63,256.09 195 5.32%
5 Deutsche Bank 60,290.82 222 5.07%