Chinese issuers take centre stage in offshore DCM

“The People’s Congress meeting wasn’t really a consideration,” said a syndicate banker who worked on one of the Tuesday deals. “There might’ve been some concerns in the lead-up to the meeting, but there’s no point in worrying just one day before.“It was more of a coincidence — ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.