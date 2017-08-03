Big price moves in short end dollar flurry

Caisse d’Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (Cades) launched a $3bn October 2019 bond on Tuesday. BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and NatWest Markets ran the book for the trade, setting the spread at 3bp over mid-swaps, 3bp tighter than initial price thoughts of 6bp area.The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.